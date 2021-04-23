1irstcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,746.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 43% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $30.74 million and $65,746.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00129557 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.