1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

SRCE stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 3,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

