$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 2,311,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.