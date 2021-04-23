200 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $338.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $342.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.97 and a 200-day moving average of $310.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

