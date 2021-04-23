2,000 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tilray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $16.46 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

