$207.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $207.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.70 million and the lowest is $206.61 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $904.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,879,000.

Sotera Health stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

