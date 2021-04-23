2,192 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,573,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $131.75 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

