21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.76. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 6,325 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,094,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 624,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

