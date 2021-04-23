26,160 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 144,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The stock has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

