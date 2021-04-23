266 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $117.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

