26,877 Shares in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 234.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Wabash National stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

