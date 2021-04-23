$273.50 Million in Sales Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report sales of $273.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $297.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $740.35 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $849.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,909,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

