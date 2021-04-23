$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.