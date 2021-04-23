$31.16 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $31.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $13.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $178.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $253,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 548,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. MacroGenics has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.40.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

