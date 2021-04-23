32,000 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

