$334.80 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $334.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 124,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $30.00.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $3,356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

