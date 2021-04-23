3,371 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $231.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $625.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.97 and a 200 day moving average of $257.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

