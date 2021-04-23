$35.70 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report sales of $35.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.79 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

