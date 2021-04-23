35,781 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.