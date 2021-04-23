38,833 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

KYMR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,441 shares of company stock worth $17,389,574.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

