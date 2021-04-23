39,400 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.94 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

