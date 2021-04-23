3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $200.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

