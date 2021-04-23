$40.73 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $40.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $223.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $82.39. 152,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

