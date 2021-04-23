$42.12 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will announce sales of $42.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.96 million to $59.28 million. Centogene reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $118.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $155.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.08 million, with estimates ranging from $73.66 million to $98.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centogene by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centogene by 1,070.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.10.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

