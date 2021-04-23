4,465 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.62. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,078. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

