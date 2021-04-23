$540.80 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $540.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.80 million and the lowest is $482.33 million. Atlassian posted sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.83. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $146.06 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.28, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

