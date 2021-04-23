$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 17,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,791. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

