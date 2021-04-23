5,768 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

