5,858 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after acquiring an additional 396,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

