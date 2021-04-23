$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $63.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $303.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $318.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.85 million, with estimates ranging from $445.10 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,296. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

