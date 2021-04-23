5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$4.27. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 301,643 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.93 million and a P/E ratio of 127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. Research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

