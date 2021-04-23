5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$4.27. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 301,643 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.93 million and a P/E ratio of 127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. Research analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit