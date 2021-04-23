6,000 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $529.58 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.18 and a 1 year high of $539.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.60.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

