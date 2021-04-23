$611.35 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $611.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.40 million and the lowest is $572.30 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $351.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock worth $8,213,618. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

