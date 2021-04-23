$716.43 Million in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce sales of $716.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $761.10 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

JBLU stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 128,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

