7,212 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

