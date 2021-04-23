74,471 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 74,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MOS opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.
MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).
Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.