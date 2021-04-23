74,471 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 74,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

