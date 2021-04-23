829,496 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 829,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTOR opened at $27.47 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

