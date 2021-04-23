$83.46 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $83.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.55 million and the highest is $84.98 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $93.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $342.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million.

A number of analysts have commented on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBFX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 164,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

