$87.28 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report sales of $87.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.19 million and the highest is $88.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $32.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $435.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $530.53 million, with estimates ranging from $505.51 million to $544.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of GRWG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. 882,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,761. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.18 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.