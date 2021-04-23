$87.38 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to report sales of $87.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $63.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $380.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $380.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. Vicor has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

