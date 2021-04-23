$897.84 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $897.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $930.00 million and the lowest is $834.78 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $588.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -464.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

