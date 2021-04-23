8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of EGHT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders sold 18,810 shares of company stock valued at $656,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

