8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of EGHT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders sold 18,810 shares of company stock valued at $656,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit