908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 254,105 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $51.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,509,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

