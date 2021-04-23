915 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.59 and a 200-day moving average of $279.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

