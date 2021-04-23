9,288 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,288 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

