AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

