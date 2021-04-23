Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $140.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

