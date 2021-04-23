AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

