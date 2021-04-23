Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $24.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $21,904,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 5,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

