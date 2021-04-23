Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 873 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $172.14 and a 52-week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

